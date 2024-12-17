Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Adoption of 'Children of the State'

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges society's affluent to adopt children. The state supports over 4,000 'Children of the State' through welfare schemes like 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana'. Shimla hosts official adoption event, showcasing government's dedication to underprivileged children's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:38 IST
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Pic/Himachal CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant event, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu officially transferred the adoption of a child known by the fictitious name Aryan to his new mother at Shishu Grih Tutikandi, Shimla. The Chief Minister extended congratulations to the adoptive mother and expressed hopes for Aryan's prosperous future.

During his address, Sukhu encouraged affluent individuals to step forward and adopt children from Shishu Grih and orphanages, while emphasizing that the state government is committed to the welfare of underprivileged communities. He highlighted that the government supports over 4,000 needy children, recognized as 'Children of the State', by covering their education and living expenses.

Chief Minister Sukhu elaborated on the 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana', which backs 49 Ashrams across the state to aid vulnerable children. Himachal Pradesh is pioneering in enacting laws for child welfare, further supported by the 'Sukh-Aashray Kosh'. The 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana' was also discussed, addressing children from disadvantaged families. High-ranking officials attended this impactful occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

