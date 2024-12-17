Traders Brace for Retail Sales Data Amid Rate Cut Talks

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures saw a decline as traders awaited retail sales data, anticipating its impact on an upcoming Federal Reserve rate cut. This dip was exacerbated by rising bond yields, particularly as the 10-year Treasury note yield climbed over 4.42%.

Economists predict a 0.5% rise in November retail sales, set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a strong session Monday, with the Nasdaq at record highs, tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft showed mixed results in premarket trading, whereas Tesla stock surged following a significant rally.

Market sentiment shifted with a 25 basis point cut from the Fed expected. However, prolonged inflation might challenge optimistic forecasts. Despite this uncertainty, the S&P 500 is projected to close the year with its best performance since 2019, driven by factors like tech growth and policy expectations.

