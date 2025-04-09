Left Menu

Surging Bond Yields: The Trump's Tariff Effect

British 30-year government bond yields have reached their highest levels since 1998, driven by U.S. Treasury yields reacting to U.S. President Trump's significant tariffs on China. This development puts pressure on the UK's fiscal position and monetary policy forecasts, with potential rate cuts expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic financial shift, British 30-year government bond yields soared to their highest point since 1998 on Wednesday. This rise follows an overnight spike in 30-year U.S. Treasury yields, spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of a 104% tariff on Chinese goods.

The yield on the 30-year British gilt hit 5.507% in early trading, surpassing previous peaks. This surge is reminiscent of October 2022's market reactions to former Prime Minister Liz Truss' controversial 'mini-budget'. Meanwhile, interest rate futures suggest the Bank of England may implement significant rate cuts this year.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has dismissed concerns that these tariffs will force changes to the UK's fiscal rules. However, the fiscal position remains fragile, exacerbated by potential higher borrowing costs and suppressed economic growth, according to market analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

