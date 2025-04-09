Surging Bond Yields: The Trump's Tariff Effect

In a dramatic financial shift, British 30-year government bond yields soared to their highest point since 1998 on Wednesday. This rise follows an overnight spike in 30-year U.S. Treasury yields, spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of a 104% tariff on Chinese goods.

The yield on the 30-year British gilt hit 5.507% in early trading, surpassing previous peaks. This surge is reminiscent of October 2022's market reactions to former Prime Minister Liz Truss' controversial 'mini-budget'. Meanwhile, interest rate futures suggest the Bank of England may implement significant rate cuts this year.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has dismissed concerns that these tariffs will force changes to the UK's fiscal rules. However, the fiscal position remains fragile, exacerbated by potential higher borrowing costs and suppressed economic growth, according to market analysts.

