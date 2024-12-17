Left Menu

Star Hospitals Achieves Medical Milestone with Dual Transplant Success

Star Hospitals has accomplished a rare and complex simultaneous liver and kidney transplant on Rama Rao, a 54-year-old patient, showcasing the hospital's expertise and innovative approach to critical healthcare. This groundbreaking procedure involved family organ donations and an interdisciplinary team for a remarkable recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:09 IST
Star Hospitals Achieves Medical Milestone with Dual Transplant Success
Combined liver, kidney transplant successfully done on 54-year-old man in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star Hospitals has marked a significant achievement by performing a simultaneous liver and kidney transplant on 54-year-old businessman Rama Rao, who faced liver and kidney failure along with severe comorbidities. The patient, suffering from conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and hepatitis B, faced a rapidly deteriorating health situation.

Rao was admitted to the hospital's Hepatology and Liver Transplant department under critical conditions, including a severe infection and hepatic coma. The urgency of the situation demanded a rare dual transplant as finding suitable donors in India poses a significant challenge. The life-saving operation was carried out thanks to the selflessness of Rao's family, with his spouse donating a kidney and his son a portion of his liver.

Dr Mettu Srinivas Reddy, leading the surgery, emphasized the procedure's complexity, which required an interdisciplinary team of over 50 specialists. The seamless collaboration facilitated a 12-hour operation across adjacent theatres, leading to a successful recovery. The transplant highlights the importance of advanced facilities and skilled medical teams in handling intricate cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024