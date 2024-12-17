Star Hospitals Achieves Medical Milestone with Dual Transplant Success

Star Hospitals has marked a significant achievement by performing a simultaneous liver and kidney transplant on 54-year-old businessman Rama Rao, who faced liver and kidney failure along with severe comorbidities. The patient, suffering from conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and hepatitis B, faced a rapidly deteriorating health situation.

Rao was admitted to the hospital's Hepatology and Liver Transplant department under critical conditions, including a severe infection and hepatic coma. The urgency of the situation demanded a rare dual transplant as finding suitable donors in India poses a significant challenge. The life-saving operation was carried out thanks to the selflessness of Rao's family, with his spouse donating a kidney and his son a portion of his liver.

Dr Mettu Srinivas Reddy, leading the surgery, emphasized the procedure's complexity, which required an interdisciplinary team of over 50 specialists. The seamless collaboration facilitated a 12-hour operation across adjacent theatres, leading to a successful recovery. The transplant highlights the importance of advanced facilities and skilled medical teams in handling intricate cases.

