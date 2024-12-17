Delhi Government's Green Initiative: Mandatory 5-Star Appliances

In a decisive move toward energy efficiency, the Delhi government has mandated the use of 5-star rated air conditioners and BLDC fans across its buildings. This initiative targets a substantial reduction in electricity usage and operational costs, with the potential to save the government millions annually.

According to a statement from Chief Minister Atishi's office, the energy-efficient appliances will become a staple in all government buildings under this directive. The annual electricity consumption by various departments exceeds 2,000 million units, accruing bills of over Rs 1,900 crore, suggesting vast savings from this policy shift.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of these measures in controlling the city's increasing electricity demand, which peaked at 8656 MW this summer. The energy-efficient technology is expected to play a critical role in mitigating the growing power requirements and financial expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)