Revolutionizing Agriculture: AgriStack's Digital Leap

The government reported that over 37.17 lakh identity cards for farmers have been produced through the AgriStack project, which includes detailed farmer data for accessing benefits. This digital effort involves MoUs with 22 states and the foundation of three key agricultural databases for improving the sector's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the government unveiled in Parliament the creation of over 37.17 lakh farmer identity cards as part of the AgriStack initiative, aiming to enhance the agricultural sector's digital capabilities.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan detailed in a Lok Sabha session that these 'farmer IDs' encompass critical data allowing digital authentication for benefits such as credit and insurance. As of December 11, 2024, a total of 37,17,709 Farmer IDs have been issued.

Furthermore, a Digital Crop Survey was conducted in 436 districts during the 2024 kharif season. The initiative is backed by agreements with 22 states and Union Territories, facilitating the development of Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture. AgriStack integrates three major databases: the farmers' registry, geo-referenced village maps, and the crop sown registry, driven by state and Union Territory governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

