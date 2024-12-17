Revolutionizing Agriculture: AgriStack's Digital Leap
The government reported that over 37.17 lakh identity cards for farmers have been produced through the AgriStack project, which includes detailed farmer data for accessing benefits. This digital effort involves MoUs with 22 states and the foundation of three key agricultural databases for improving the sector's infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the government unveiled in Parliament the creation of over 37.17 lakh farmer identity cards as part of the AgriStack initiative, aiming to enhance the agricultural sector's digital capabilities.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan detailed in a Lok Sabha session that these 'farmer IDs' encompass critical data allowing digital authentication for benefits such as credit and insurance. As of December 11, 2024, a total of 37,17,709 Farmer IDs have been issued.
Furthermore, a Digital Crop Survey was conducted in 436 districts during the 2024 kharif season. The initiative is backed by agreements with 22 states and Union Territories, facilitating the development of Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture. AgriStack integrates three major databases: the farmers' registry, geo-referenced village maps, and the crop sown registry, driven by state and Union Territory governments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi govt will purchase all farm produce at MSP: Agriculture Minister in Rajya Sabha
China's Anti-Corruption Crackdown Targets Former Agriculture Minister
Modi govt will purchase all farm produce at MSP: Agriculture Minister in Rajya Sabha
Crackdown Continues: China's Ex-Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian Arrested for Bribery
Agriculture Minister Engages with Farmers' Groups for Sector Reforms