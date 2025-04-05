Agriculture Minister Sparks Outrage with Controversial Remarks on Farmer Finances

The Maharashtra Agriculture Minister, Manikrao Kokate, has come under fire after claiming that farmers are misusing funds intended for agricultural investments, such as water pipelines and irrigation, by spending them on personal events like weddings and engagements.

These remarks, made during a visit to villages affected by unseasonal rain in the Nashik district, have sparked criticism from the Congress party, which accused Kokate of insulting farmers and demanded his resignation. They termed the comments as part of a pattern of disrespect towards the agricultural community by the ruling BJP-led coalition.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal condemned the minister's statements and highlighted the government's failure to fulfill promises like loan waivers, accusing it of being anti-farmer while benefiting industrialists. He warned that such statements could lead to political fallout among the farming communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)