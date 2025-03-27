Left Menu

Union Agriculture Minister Urges States to Uphold MSP for Crops

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has appealed to state governments to ensure no crops are purchased below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The BJP-led Centre is committed to maintaining this policy. Procurement of certain crops is ongoing through various schemes to benefit farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:33 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has called on state governments to refrain from purchasing any crops below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Speaking to reporters, Chauhan affirmed that the BJP-led Central government is staunchly committed to maintaining purchasing prices above MSP, urging states to cooperate accordingly.

The Minister highlighted that permissions have been granted for the procurement of Toor, Masoor, and Urad dal in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, facilitated by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF). Chauhan further elaborated on procuring gram, mustard, and masoor dal under the PM-AASHA scheme.

Reiterating the government's dedication to farmers, Chauhan assured that measures are in place to simplify the registration process via NAFED and NCCF portals. In response to congressional debates, he emphasized agriculture's pivotal role in India's economy and spotlighted the allocation disparities in funding for agriculture between Congress and NDA regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

