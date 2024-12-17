Saudi Arabia Powers Up Lithium Extraction Breakthrough

Saudi Arabia has announced a breakthrough in extracting lithium from brine solutions found in Aramco's oilfields, a move that could have significant implications for the country's economy and the global lithium market. The Saudi Vice Minister of Mining Affairs revealed plans for a commercial pilot programme aimed at direct extraction of the mineral.

Lithium Infinity, also known as Lihytech, is spearheading this initiative. The start-up emerged from King Abdullah University for Science and Technology and is collaborating with Saudi mining giant Ma'aden and Aramco. Vice Minister Khalid al-Mudaifer stressed the accelerated development of the technology at a recent interview with Reuters.

The new pilot aims to extract lithium continuously from brine outflows, using innovative technology tailored for this purpose. Although initially more expensive than traditional salt flat extraction, the project is gaining momentum as global lithium demand rises, driven by its critical role in electric vehicle and electronic device batteries.

