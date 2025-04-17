Explosion Rocks Northrop Grumman Rocket Testing Site in Utah

An explosion at Northrop Grumman's remote rocket testing site in northern Utah on Wednesday resulted in the destruction of a building. Initial investigations reported by the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office confirmed no injuries or fatalities.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after witnesses reported a loud blast followed by a column of dark smoke rising into the sky shortly before 8 a.m. The exact purpose of the destroyed building remains unclear. The facility is known for manufacturing and testing solid rocket motors.

Northrop Grumman has not released a statement regarding the incident. Officials are advising the public to avoid the area as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)