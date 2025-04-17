Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Northrop Grumman Rocket Testing Site in Utah

A building at Northrop Grumman's rocket testing site in Utah was destroyed by an explosion, but no injuries were reported. The cause remains unknown as officials continue to investigate, urging the public to steer clear of the area. Northrop Grumman has yet to issue a statement.

Updated: 17-04-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 04:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An explosion at Northrop Grumman's remote rocket testing site in northern Utah on Wednesday resulted in the destruction of a building. Initial investigations reported by the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office confirmed no injuries or fatalities.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after witnesses reported a loud blast followed by a column of dark smoke rising into the sky shortly before 8 a.m. The exact purpose of the destroyed building remains unclear. The facility is known for manufacturing and testing solid rocket motors.

Northrop Grumman has not released a statement regarding the incident. Officials are advising the public to avoid the area as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

