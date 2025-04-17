High-Stakes Tariff Talks: Trump and Japan Seek Trade Fairness Amid Economic Tensions

President Donald Trump announced 'big progress' following a surprise negotiation session with Japanese officials, focusing on tariffs and trade investment matters. In a move that surprised many, Tokyo sent Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa to spearhead the talks. Trump's comments on social media highlighted the high stakes of the discussions, but provided scant specifics.

Trump, determined to address various issues, including how much Japan pays for hosting U.S. troops, attended the meeting with key administration executives. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were also present. The meeting follows Trump's tariff hike announcement, causing financial markets to tumble amid recession fears.

Amidst a backdrop of significant tariffs on Japanese exports, crucial negotiations involved exchange rate talk, despite Japan's desire to limit these discussions. Japan hopes to maintain stability despite U.S. demands, while Trump pushes for what he considers trade fairness. Meanwhile, dialogues with other global leaders continue as the U.S. administration seeks broader resolutions on tariffs.

