SANRAL Advises Motorists on Toll Fees and Traffic Conditions Ahead of Festive Season

With the festive season expected to bring heavy traffic along key travel routes, the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has issued an advisory for motorists regarding toll fees and traffic conditions on some of South Africa’s busiest highways. Key routes likely to experience significant traffic volumes include the N1 Gauteng to Musina, the N3 Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, and the N4 Gauteng to Lebombo border post.

N1 Gauteng to Musina Border Post

The N1, a critical route connecting Gauteng to the Musina border post in Limpopo, is in good condition and fully prepared to handle the anticipated surge in holiday traffic.

Toll Fees: Light vehicle users can expect to pay approximately R300 in toll fees for a single trip.

Rest Facilities: Rest and service areas are strategically placed along the route, including stops near the Pumulani Toll Plaza in Gauteng up to the Beit Bridge border post in Limpopo.

Motorists traveling this route are advised to plan ahead, given that traffic volumes will likely increase closer to the festive peak.

N3 Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal

The N3 is one of the busiest routes during the holiday season, with thousands of travelers heading to KwaZulu-Natal’s coastal areas.

Road Conditions: While the Gauteng stretch of the N3 has no major road construction projects, motorists should be aware of roadworks between Pietermaritzburg and Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, which may result in some delays.

Toll Fees: Road users can expect to spend approximately R500 on tolls for a single trip.

Rest Facilities: Multiple rest and service areas are available along the N3, including popular stops near Vosloorus in Gauteng and leading all the way to Durban.

SANRAL has urged motorists traveling this route to factor in additional time for possible delays, particularly near construction zones, and to drive cautiously.

N4 Gauteng to Lebombo Border Post

The N4, connecting Gauteng to the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga, is also expected to accommodate high traffic volumes.

Road Conditions: There is a minor road-marking project between Wonderfontein and Belfast (eMakhazeni), but SANRAL assures motorists that disruptions will be minimal.

Toll Fees: Light vehicle drivers should anticipate toll costs of approximately R304.

Rest Facilities: Rest stops are available along the route, including areas outside the Diamond Toll Plaza in Gauteng through to the Lebombo border post.

Motorists heading to Mozambique and other destinations via this route are advised to check for updates on border delays as traffic peaks.

SANRAL’s Safety and Travel Tips

In addition to providing toll and route details, SANRAL has issued a set of safety recommendations for motorists:

Rest Regularly: Stop every two hours or after driving 200 kilometres to avoid fatigue. Drive Safely: Obey speed limits, follow traffic rules, and remain vigilant during peak hours. Be Courteous: Respect fellow road users to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Additional Traffic Management and Support

To ensure safe and efficient travel, SANRAL has partnered with local traffic authorities to provide increased patrols and roadside assistance along major routes. Motorists can also access real-time traffic updates via SANRAL’s website, mobile applications, and official social media channels.

SANRAL emphasized that advanced planning will be key to a smoother journey this festive season. By staying informed about toll costs, potential delays, and road safety measures, road users can help reduce congestion and ensure a safer, more enjoyable travel experience.