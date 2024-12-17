Uncovering Menace: Triumph Against Explosive Threats in Manipur

An intensive search operation, initiated following specific intelligence inputs, led to the discovery of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Manipur's Imphal East district. Launched by the Indian Army and Manipur Police at Maphitel Ridge, the operation marked a significant milestone in regional anti-terror efforts, according to PRO Defence Guwahati.

The successful recovery of the 21.5 kilograms of explosives on Tuesday averted a possible disaster and safeguarded civilian lives. Key to this success was the expertise of Eva, an explosive detection canine, and a bomb disposal squad, underscoring the effective synergy between the Army and local police forces.

In a related development earlier this month, Assam Rifles conducted a proactive Area Domination Patrol in Jiribam District. This maneuver, which included the deployment of an explosive detection dog, strengthened the security framework. Operations resulted in the dismantling of a road blockade and an unauthorized structure, reaffirming the Army's dedication to maintaining peace and preventing disruptions.

