Meghalaya Boosts Tura Town Connectivity with Novel Broadband Initiative

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Fibre to Home Broadband' project for Tura town, marking a significant move under the last mile connectivity initiative. The launch was conducted virtually from Shillong, and promises to ensure Tura Town citizens benefit from reliable broadband services through a local Internet Service Provider (ISP).

The Chief Minister expressed the government's commitment to making services accessible and transparent, focusing on increasing internet penetration across the state. He highlighted the role of Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connectivity in achieving these goals, describing it as a cost-effective solution that will deliver reliable internet access to citizens and government offices, even in the most remote areas of Meghalaya.

The initiative leverages the existing optical ground wire (OPGW) infrastructure and is supported by the International Internet Gateway (IIG) project. This ensures low latency internet at a reduced cost, facilitating tech park developments by providing secured bandwidth. Chief Minister Sangma noted the challenges of using underground optical fibre cables, stating that collaborations with Power Grid Teleservices Ltd have been instrumental in deploying the OPGW across the power lines of the Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Ltd.

The state boasts around 665 km of OPGW on its transmission lines, with an additional 225 km under deployment. This network infrastructure will serve as a backbone for the Last Mile Connectivity project, aiming to extend connectivity to various administrative headquarters, thereby bringing internet access to the grassroots levels.

Phase one of the project involves connecting 30 administrative HQs, including nine district headquarters, one sub-divisional headquarters, and twenty block headquarters. The initiative is set to enhance connectivity through collaboration with local ISPs and entrepreneurs, providing a boost to the state's digital infrastructure.

