Left Menu

Heroic Railway Station Master Honored for Pivotal Role During Flood Crisis

Sri Vaikundam Station Master A Jawber Ali receives the prestigious 'Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' for managing the Senthur Express and 500 passengers trapped by December's floods. His crucial role ensured safety during the calamity, affirming his exemplary service within the Indian Railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:39 IST
Heroic Railway Station Master Honored for Pivotal Role During Flood Crisis
Jawber Ali, Station Master at Sri Vaikundam, to receive "Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar".(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Vaikundam Station Master A Jawber Ali has been awarded the esteemed 'Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' for his indispensable role in safely managing the Senthur Express during the torrential floods of December 2023. Ali, along with his team and railway personnel, oversaw the well-being of 800 passengers, 500 of whom were stranded amid the crisis.

The Senthur Express found itself halted at Sri Vaikundam Station after being engulfed by floodwaters on December 17 last year. While 300 passengers were initially rescued, the remaining 500 faced challenges due to road blockages. Ali's leadership played a crucial part in the safe evacuation of all passengers, exemplifying dedication and service to the Indian Railways.

The 'Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' is part of the annual Railway Week Awards, commemorating the inaugural passenger train journey in India. Recognized by the Railway Board and awarded by the Union Minister of Railways, this honor signifies the pinnacle of achievement for railway employees, celebrating Ali's outstanding service and commitment to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024