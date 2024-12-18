Heroic Railway Station Master Honored for Pivotal Role During Flood Crisis

Sri Vaikundam Station Master A Jawber Ali has been awarded the esteemed 'Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' for his indispensable role in safely managing the Senthur Express during the torrential floods of December 2023. Ali, along with his team and railway personnel, oversaw the well-being of 800 passengers, 500 of whom were stranded amid the crisis.

The Senthur Express found itself halted at Sri Vaikundam Station after being engulfed by floodwaters on December 17 last year. While 300 passengers were initially rescued, the remaining 500 faced challenges due to road blockages. Ali's leadership played a crucial part in the safe evacuation of all passengers, exemplifying dedication and service to the Indian Railways.

The 'Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' is part of the annual Railway Week Awards, commemorating the inaugural passenger train journey in India. Recognized by the Railway Board and awarded by the Union Minister of Railways, this honor signifies the pinnacle of achievement for railway employees, celebrating Ali's outstanding service and commitment to safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)