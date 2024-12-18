Sembcorp Secures Major Solar and Battery Project in India

Sembcorp Industries announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra, has successfully secured a major 150 MW solar project in India. This endeavor is coupled with a 300 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), provided by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI).

The initiative forms a segment of an extensive 2GW Inter-state Transmission System (ISTS)-connected solar power project, targeting an accompanying capacity of 4GWh of BESS. The project, which follows a Letter of Award from SECI, aims to boost the country's renewable energy landscape.

Once a Power Purchase Agreement is finalized, the project will commence commercial operations within 24 months. It expects to deliver on-demand power during peak periods over a span of 25 years. This project marks a first for Sembcorp in India's hybrid solar-BESS field, elevating its renewables capacity to significant levels globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)