BluPine Energy Inks PPA for 150 MW Solar Project with SECI

In a significant move, BluPine Energy has announced the signing of a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 150 MW solar project.

This agreement, facilitated through BluPine's special purpose vehicle, Solarcraft Power India 17 Private Ltd, marks a crucial step in advancing clean energy initiatives in India.

The project, located in Rajasthan, will feature an Energy Storage System, enhancing grid stability by delivering consistent and dispatchable power over the span of the 25-year agreement, as emphasized by BluPine's CEO, Neerav Nanavaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)