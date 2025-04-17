BluPine Energy Inks PPA for 150 MW Solar Project with SECI
BluPine Energy has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for a 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan. The project will incorporate an Energy Storage System to ensure stable power delivery. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, BluPine Energy has announced the signing of a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 150 MW solar project.
This agreement, facilitated through BluPine's special purpose vehicle, Solarcraft Power India 17 Private Ltd, marks a crucial step in advancing clean energy initiatives in India.
The project, located in Rajasthan, will feature an Energy Storage System, enhancing grid stability by delivering consistent and dispatchable power over the span of the 25-year agreement, as emphasized by BluPine's CEO, Neerav Nanavaty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Deputy CM Criticizes Opposition Over Waqf Bill Amid Controversy
Sanju Samson Cleared for Captaincy: A New Chapter for Rajasthan Royals
Govt Moves to Boost Renewable Energy with Private Investment in Transmission Lines
RANA's 75th Anniversary Raises Voice for Rajasthani Language Recognition
Rajasthan Firefighter Alleges Molestation and Threats at Workplace