Left Menu

BluPine Energy Inks PPA for 150 MW Solar Project with SECI

BluPine Energy has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for a 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan. The project will incorporate an Energy Storage System to ensure stable power delivery. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:12 IST
BluPine Energy Inks PPA for 150 MW Solar Project with SECI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, BluPine Energy has announced the signing of a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 150 MW solar project.

This agreement, facilitated through BluPine's special purpose vehicle, Solarcraft Power India 17 Private Ltd, marks a crucial step in advancing clean energy initiatives in India.

The project, located in Rajasthan, will feature an Energy Storage System, enhancing grid stability by delivering consistent and dispatchable power over the span of the 25-year agreement, as emphasized by BluPine's CEO, Neerav Nanavaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025