Delhi Unveils South Asia's Largest Battery Energy Storage System

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood inspected the installation of South Asia's largest utility-scale battery energy storage system in Kilokari. The 20-MW system will benefit one lakh residents by providing four hours of daily power supply and ease the grid's burden to manage electricity demand.

Updated: 16-04-2025 19:34 IST
Delhi's Power Minister, Ashish Sood, conducted an inspection of what is set to become South Asia's largest battery energy storage system. Located in the Kilokari area, this groundbreaking initiative will soon benefit the public, marking a significant milestone in the power sector for both Delhi and India as a whole.

The 20-MW storage system aims to provide direct benefits to around one lakh residents in South Delhi's Ashram region by supplying four hours of daily power. This project is designed to seamlessly integrate renewable energy into the existing grid, ease infrastructure burdens, stabilize the grid, and efficiently manage peak electricity demand, according to a statement from Sood's office.

The regulated utility-scale system is a collaborative effort between BSES and IndiGrid, and is being installed at the 33/11 kV substation of BSES Rajdhani Limited. The initiative signifies a bold move towards enhanced energy solutions that could set a precedent in the region.

