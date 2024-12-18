Left Menu

Congress Calls for Mass Protests in Uttar Pradesh Amid Rising Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai declared widespread protests against the state's government, criticizing its law enforcement. Citing poor treatment of farmers and women, Congress plans to 'gherao' the Vidhan Sabha, with police ramping up security to prevent any demonstrations near the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:55 IST
Congress Calls for Mass Protests in Uttar Pradesh Amid Rising Tensions
Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai announced plans for widespread protests against the state government, criticizing its management of law and order. Rai indicated that Congress workers would flood Lucknow's streets in response to the government's alleged mistreatment of farmers and women.

The Congress party had earlier signaled their intent to 'gherao' the Vidhan Sabha as its winter session began. Rai emphasized their intent to hold the Yogi government accountable for its actions, alleging serious grievances from the state's women and farming communities. He added that nothing would deter Congress workers from their mission.

Security has been tightened around the Congress office and Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravina Tyagi stated there is a ban on demonstrations near the assembly, ensuring compliance under Section 163 BNSS. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is on standby to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024