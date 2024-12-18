Congress Calls for Mass Protests in Uttar Pradesh Amid Rising Tensions
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai declared widespread protests against the state's government, criticizing its law enforcement. Citing poor treatment of farmers and women, Congress plans to 'gherao' the Vidhan Sabha, with police ramping up security to prevent any demonstrations near the assembly.
In a bold move, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai announced plans for widespread protests against the state government, criticizing its management of law and order. Rai indicated that Congress workers would flood Lucknow's streets in response to the government's alleged mistreatment of farmers and women.
The Congress party had earlier signaled their intent to 'gherao' the Vidhan Sabha as its winter session began. Rai emphasized their intent to hold the Yogi government accountable for its actions, alleging serious grievances from the state's women and farming communities. He added that nothing would deter Congress workers from their mission.
Security has been tightened around the Congress office and Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravina Tyagi stated there is a ban on demonstrations near the assembly, ensuring compliance under Section 163 BNSS. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is on standby to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
