Sri Lanka Reviews $1 Billion Adani Group Deals Amid Controversy

Sri Lanka is focusing on its own $1 billion projects involving the Adani Group amid international allegations against the conglomerate. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated the country's interest in beneficial investments while preparing to visit China. Adani plans significant investments in Sri Lanka's energy and port sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 16:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka remains unfazed by external controversies surrounding the Adani Group, focusing on their own $1 billion worth of projects within the country. During an official visit to Delhi, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the importance of investments that align with Sri Lanka's development goals.

Sri Lanka has decided to reassess two major projects linked to the Adani Group following accusations against Adani Chairman Gautam Adani and associates of a $265 million bribery and fraud scheme. The conglomerate refutes these claims, deeming them as without foundation, and plans to pursue all legal options.

In the wake of aid extended by India during Sri Lanka's financial crisis, Adani Green Energy Ltd. aims to invest $442 million in wind power projects and another $553 million on a Colombo port terminal. President Dissanayake is set to visit China, a significant creditor, early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

