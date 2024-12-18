Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Jharkhand's Plea Against BJP MPs in Deoghar Airport Case

The Supreme Court reserved its judgment on a petition from the Jharkhand Government questioning a High Court ruling that annulled an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari. The case pertains to alleged pressuring of officials for ATS clearance at Deoghar airport.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Manmohan deliberated on whether the Jharkhand police were empowered to investigate under the Aircraft Act, especially in an ATC-protected zone. The legal arguments highlighted jurisdictional boundaries and statutory interpretations.

The Government's advocate, Jayant Mohan, presented that the High Court erred in dismissing the FIR, initially filed after an incident where BJP MPs allegedly forced the take-off of a chartered flight post-operational hours. While speaking in their defense, Dubey categorically denied any misconduct, asserting compliance with aviation protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)