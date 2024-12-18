Ipca Laboratories' Stake Shake-Up: Usha Madhukar Chandurkar Sells Big

Usha Madhukar Chandurkar, a key promoter at Ipca Laboratories, has shed a 1.6% stake in the company through an open market transaction, netting Rs 600 crore.

The Bombay Stock Exchange's bulk deal data revealed that Chandurkar sold 40 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,501.52 each.

As a result, the aggregate promoter holding in Ipca Laboratories fell from 46.3% to 44.7%, while the shares saw a dip of 2.68%, closing at Rs 1,516.05 on the BSE. However, the identities of the buyers are yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies.)