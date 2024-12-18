Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on SEEPZ Corruption: Seven Officials Arrested, Massive Cash Seized

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven public officials in a Mumbai bribery case. Searches unveiled substantial cash and property documents. Officials are accused of accepting bribes through middlemen for undue favors within SEEPZ-SEZ, including space allotment and goods disposal. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:17 IST
CBI Cracks Down on SEEPZ Corruption: Seven Officials Arrested, Massive Cash Seized
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended seven public servants, including SEEPZ-SEZ's Joint and Deputy Development Commissioners, two Assistance Development Commissioners, and an Authorised Officer. The arrests follow allegations of extensive bribery, as revealed in an official CBI press statement.

Raids conducted at residences and offices in Mumbai unearthed a trove of incriminating items, highlighting the scale of the alleged financial misconduct. Key findings included documents for 27 properties and three luxury cars, all linked to the accused Joint Development Commissioner. A substantial sum of Rs61.5 lakh in cash was uncovered, with Rs47 lakh found specifically at an Assistant Development Commissioner's home.

The case originally registered on December 17 names nine suspects, spanning SEEPZ-SEZ officers and two intermediaries. Reports suggest the bribes, often channeled through middlemen, were linked to services like space allocation and import goods handling. Further investigations are ongoing as authorities aim to dismantle the alleged corruption syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024