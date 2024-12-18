CBI Cracks Down on SEEPZ Corruption: Seven Officials Arrested, Massive Cash Seized
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven public officials in a Mumbai bribery case. Searches unveiled substantial cash and property documents. Officials are accused of accepting bribes through middlemen for undue favors within SEEPZ-SEZ, including space allotment and goods disposal. Investigations continue.
In a significant move against corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended seven public servants, including SEEPZ-SEZ's Joint and Deputy Development Commissioners, two Assistance Development Commissioners, and an Authorised Officer. The arrests follow allegations of extensive bribery, as revealed in an official CBI press statement.
Raids conducted at residences and offices in Mumbai unearthed a trove of incriminating items, highlighting the scale of the alleged financial misconduct. Key findings included documents for 27 properties and three luxury cars, all linked to the accused Joint Development Commissioner. A substantial sum of Rs61.5 lakh in cash was uncovered, with Rs47 lakh found specifically at an Assistant Development Commissioner's home.
The case originally registered on December 17 names nine suspects, spanning SEEPZ-SEZ officers and two intermediaries. Reports suggest the bribes, often channeled through middlemen, were linked to services like space allocation and import goods handling. Further investigations are ongoing as authorities aim to dismantle the alleged corruption syndicate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
