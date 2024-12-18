Left Menu

Tripura Hosts Groundbreaking 2024 Para Games to Celebrate Indomitable Spirit

The inaugural 'Khelo Tripura Para Games 2024', taking place December 18-19 in Agartala, features 343 para-athletes from all districts, showcasing their skills and determination. Supported by state and central governments, the event aims to promote sports participation among persons with disabilities, with initiatives enhancing social welfare and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:48 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha during inaugural ceremony Khelo Tripura- Para Games (Photo/X: @DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Khelo Tripura Para Games 2024' inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha aims to highlight the exceptional talents of para-athletes from all eight districts of Tripura. Held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, the two-day event features 343 participants, emphasizing the state and central governments' increased support for disabled athletes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of the Indian Special Olympics, and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, underscored the event as a celebration of Divyangjan Day 2024. This initiative seeks to inspire greater participation in sports among persons with disabilities, consistent with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The games include 14 different events, such as cricket for visually impaired athletes, football, wheelchair races, and more. Approximately 50 exhibition stalls display developmental works from various departments. Additionally, the event features distribution of mobility aids, medical camps, and special social and educational assistance for those with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

