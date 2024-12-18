Tripura Hosts Groundbreaking 2024 Para Games to Celebrate Indomitable Spirit

The 'Khelo Tripura Para Games 2024' inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha aims to highlight the exceptional talents of para-athletes from all eight districts of Tripura. Held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, the two-day event features 343 participants, emphasizing the state and central governments' increased support for disabled athletes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of the Indian Special Olympics, and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, underscored the event as a celebration of Divyangjan Day 2024. This initiative seeks to inspire greater participation in sports among persons with disabilities, consistent with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The games include 14 different events, such as cricket for visually impaired athletes, football, wheelchair races, and more. Approximately 50 exhibition stalls display developmental works from various departments. Additionally, the event features distribution of mobility aids, medical camps, and special social and educational assistance for those with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)