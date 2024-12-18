Left Menu

Mpox Alert: Kerala on High Vigil After Positive Cases Identified

Two individuals tested positive for Mpox in Kerala's Kannur after returning from the UAE. They are receiving treatment, and a route map is forthcoming. Health Minister Veena George has called for more isolation wards and urged those in contact to report symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:53 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Two people in Kerala's Kannur district have been diagnosed with Mpox following their return from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. The affected individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Officials have announced that their travel route map will soon be made public.

State Health Minister Veena George has ordered the setup of additional isolation wards to contain any potential spread of the virus. The state-level Rapid Response Team, chaired by the minister, convened an emergency meeting to evaluate the situation and plan further actions.

Furthermore, Minister George has appealed to community members who may have had contact with the patients to promptly report any symptoms to the state health department, ensuring swift preventive measures can be administered. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

