Mpox Alert: Kerala on High Vigil After Positive Cases Identified

Two people in Kerala's Kannur district have been diagnosed with Mpox following their return from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. The affected individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. Officials have announced that their travel route map will soon be made public.

State Health Minister Veena George has ordered the setup of additional isolation wards to contain any potential spread of the virus. The state-level Rapid Response Team, chaired by the minister, convened an emergency meeting to evaluate the situation and plan further actions.

Furthermore, Minister George has appealed to community members who may have had contact with the patients to promptly report any symptoms to the state health department, ensuring swift preventive measures can be administered. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)