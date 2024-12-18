Left Menu

Tragic Protest: Congress Worker Dies Amidst Clashes, Allegations Emerge

A Congress party worker, Prabhat Pandey, died during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. State Congress chief Ajay Rai attributed the death to police brutality. The police reported no visible injuries on Pandey. The incident sparked demands for financial compensation for the deceased's family, as tensions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:43 IST
Raveena Tyagi, DCP Central Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A Congress worker named Prabhat Pandey died during a protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, as party tensions with the state police reached an intense peak. The State Congress chief, Ajay Rai, has accused police brutality for the untimely death of the 28-year-old, escalating political tensions.

According to police reports, an FIR has been lodged at Husainganj police station under section 103 of BNS following a complaint from Pandey's family, who insists he had no pre-existing health issues. Despite these allegations, Deputy Commissioner of Police Raveena Tyagi stated that doctors found no signs of injury on Pandey.

Ajay Rai has demanded one crore rupees in financial assistance and a government job for the victim's family. As protests continue, Rai criticized the Yogi government's treatment of dissent, vowing that Congress will not tolerate these so-called atrocities against its workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

