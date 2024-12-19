Ukraine and Poland's Energy Alliance: A New Gas Transit Model

Ukraine is looking to establish a fresh energy partnership with Poland as it seeks to replace the Russian gas transit route cut across its territory. The alternative model, as outlined by Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister, Mykola Kolisnyk, will integrate Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities with Poland's LNG terminals.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kolisnyk indicated that the approach involves implementing long-term and medium-term contracting procedures. These procedures will mimic business models from the United States, providing a robust framework for energy cooperation between the two countries.

This strategic alliance is poised to ensure the stable storage of gas needed for Eastern Europe, marking a significant shift in the regional energy landscape.

