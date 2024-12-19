Montana Supreme Court Upholds Climate Rights

The Montana Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling by asserting that the state's constitution guarantees the right to a stable climate system. This decision invalidates a controversial law that previously barred regulators from taking greenhouse gas emissions into account when approving new fossil fuel projects.

This landmark decision came in support of a group of 16 young plaintiffs who advocated for their health and future, asserting that the state's energy permitting practices contribute to climate change, thereby endangering their wellbeing.

By supporting the rights of residents to a stable climate, the court's decision marks a pivotal moment that intersects legal, environmental, and youth advocacy spheres, potentially influencing climate-related legal strategies nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)