Left Menu

Fed Signals Slower Rate Cuts: Market Reacts

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled a slowdown in future cuts, impacting markets. The Dow experienced its longest losing streak since 1974. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell reassured the economy's strength, global markets saw mixed results, with varying responses across stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 01:44 IST
Fed Signals Slower Rate Cuts: Market Reacts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's decisive interest rate cut, which was accompanied by a signal to slow the pace of cuts next year. This resulted in a stronger dollar and a reversal in the Dow's upward trend.

The Fed's policy shift caused a significant reaction in the financial markets. Treasury yields rose, and the Dow saw its longest losing streak since 1974. The Federal Open Market Committee's anticipated cut of 25 basis points was followed by a reduction in projected future cuts from four to two by the end of 2025, hinting at a pause in January.

In a press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized economic strength and approaching inflation targets, signaling no immediate hikes. Meanwhile, global stocks, currencies, and commodities experienced mixed results as markets digested the news. Despite some volatility, Powell maintained optimism about the U.S. economy's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024