InvITs' Road to Growth: Infrastructure Investments Set to Surge

The assets under management of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) in the road sector are expected to grow by 68% to Rs 3.2 lakh crore by March 2026. This growth will be driven by diversified asset pools and controlled leverage levels, maintaining strong credit profiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:11 IST
Infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) managing road sector assets are projected to witness a substantial growth of 68% by March 2026, according to Crisil Ratings.

The estimated rise from Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 3.2 lakh crore will largely be propelled by expanding existing InvITs and the emergence of new ones, complemented by strategic geographic and concession type diversification.

Asset diversity includes toll projects for growth and HAM projects for stability, with leverage levels expected to remain controlled, ensuring robust credit profiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

