Left Menu

Global Markets React to Federal Reserve's Rate Adjustment

Global stock markets experienced a significant downturn as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a more cautious approach to interest rate cuts. The announcement impacted currencies, with the dollar strengthening against the yen, and affected government bond yields worldwide. Concerns also arose over potential future inflationary pressures from U.S. policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:14 IST
Global Markets React to Federal Reserve's Rate Adjustment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets faced a sharp decline on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a tempered approach to rate cuts, marking a tumultuous period for central banks worldwide. This move resulted in the highest U.S. Treasury yield since May, sparking market volatility.

Following the Fed's announcement, the Bank of Japan maintained its steady rates, contrary to market expectations of a potential January hike. Consequently, the yen weakened, while the dollar surged against multiple currencies, including an impressive 1.9% gain on the yen.

Despite anticipated rate decisions from Sweden and Norway, economic observers are primarily focused on the Fed's influence. As U.S. stock indexes recorded their steepest daily losses in months, repercussions spread to bonds and European markets. Concerns linger over inflationary effects from U.S. policy changes, with investors closely monitoring central bank strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024