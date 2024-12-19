Bihar's Bright Future: New Renewable Energy Policy to Spark Investment

Bihar is set to release a groundbreaking policy for the renewable energy sector, according to the state's energy department secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal. The announcement was made during the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit, emphasizing the state's readiness to welcome investors.

The government is finalizing the policy, incorporating feedback from the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and industry representatives. The aim is to streamline investments with a single window clearance system, simplifying the process for potential investors.

Opportunities abound in Bihar for investors interested in power and distribution transformer manufacturing, smart meter facilities, and solar projects. The state government promises necessary infrastructure support, including uninterrupted power supply and clearances.

