Kolkata Airport Celebrates 100 Years of Aviation Excellence

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport will mark its 100-year anniversary on December 21. The centennial event will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and attended by other key officials including Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and MP Prof. Saugata Roy.

The celebrations aim to honor the airport's rich legacy and its crucial role in advancing Indian aviation. In line with this, a budget-friendly cafe, 'UDAN Yatri Cafe,' will be introduced at the airport as a pilot project supporting transformational initiatives by MoCA and AAI, offering passengers affordable and quality food.

Scheduled activities include the release of a commemorative stamp and coin, and the launch of a coffee table book showcasing India's cultural heritage in airport architecture. With 1566.3 acres and a capacity to serve 26 million passengers annually, Kolkata Airport stands as a historic gateway that blends tradition with modernity, connecting 64 domestic and international destinations.

Founded as Dum Dum Airport in 1924, it was renamed in 1995 to honor Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Over the decades, it has pioneered significant aviation developments and continues to drive economic growth through state-of-the-art facilities. A century on, it remains a symbol of resilience, progress, and connectivity in India's aviation landscape.

