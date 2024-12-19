Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts High Court's Elephant Parade Restrictions for Thrissur Pooram

The Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the Kerala High Court's restrictions on elephant parades during festivals, including the celebrated Thrissur Pooram. The decision favors traditional practices while adhering to the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:44 IST
Supreme Court Halts High Court's Elephant Parade Restrictions for Thrissur Pooram
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal turn, the Supreme Court on Thursday halted the restrictions imposed by the Kerala High Court on elephant parades during festivals, notably the famed Thrissur Pooram. Justices BV Nagarathna and NK Singh ordered a stay on any High Court directives that conflict with the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012.

The Supreme Court's decision came in response to appeals by Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, key participants of the Thrissur Pooram. They argued that the High Court's guidelines threatened to halt the historic festival, which showcases Kerala's rich cultural heritage, due to impractical spatial requirements and rigid enforcement timelines.

The apex court's ruling highlights tensions between judicial oversight and traditional practices, particularly after the High Court's November orders mandated extensive distancing measures for elephants, spectators, and festival activities. Petitioners contested these measures as unfeasible within the historic Vadakkumnathan Temple, central to the UNESCO-recognized tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024