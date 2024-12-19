Supreme Court Halts High Court's Elephant Parade Restrictions for Thrissur Pooram

In a significant legal turn, the Supreme Court on Thursday halted the restrictions imposed by the Kerala High Court on elephant parades during festivals, notably the famed Thrissur Pooram. Justices BV Nagarathna and NK Singh ordered a stay on any High Court directives that conflict with the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012.

The Supreme Court's decision came in response to appeals by Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, key participants of the Thrissur Pooram. They argued that the High Court's guidelines threatened to halt the historic festival, which showcases Kerala's rich cultural heritage, due to impractical spatial requirements and rigid enforcement timelines.

The apex court's ruling highlights tensions between judicial oversight and traditional practices, particularly after the High Court's November orders mandated extensive distancing measures for elephants, spectators, and festival activities. Petitioners contested these measures as unfeasible within the historic Vadakkumnathan Temple, central to the UNESCO-recognized tradition.

