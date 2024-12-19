Amazon Workers Strike Amid Holiday Shopping Frenzy

In an unexpected move amid the holiday shopping surge, Amazon.com workers from seven U.S. facilities embarked on a strike early Thursday. This action aims to pressure the e-commerce giant into engaging in contract negotiations with their union.

Represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the workers' strike marks one of the most significant collective actions against Amazon. Despite the strike, Amazon anticipates no disruption to its operations, as its shares traded 1.5% higher in premarket hours.

Observers doubt Amazon's willingness to negotiate, as it could lead to further union activities. The company, which prefers direct relationships with employees, has launched legal challenges against unionization efforts, including a federal lawsuit challenging the NLRB's constitutionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)