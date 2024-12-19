Left Menu

Luxurious Accommodations Planned for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government will establish a 300-bed deluxe dormitory in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The project, led by UPSTDC, will provide premium lodging in tent-based accommodations, ensuring world-class facilities for pilgrims and tourists. Bookings will be available on the UPSTDC website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:38 IST
Luxurious Accommodations Planned for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Preparations are underway ahead of PM Modi's visit to Prayagraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to construct a 300-bed deluxe dormitory in Prayagraj to accommodate pilgrims and tourists. This initiative, facilitated by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), seeks to enhance lodging with high-quality facilities.

The dormitory will consist of 50 tents, categorized by capacity: 20 tents with four beds each, 10 with six beds, and 20 with eight beds. Designed to meet the diverse needs of international tourists, VIPs, and general pilgrims, these tent cities are an integral part of the bigger picture for the event.

These deluxe tents, sized between 250 and 400 square feet, will offer air conditioning, premium bedding, bespoke interiors, and a suite of modern amenities. Guests can also enjoy river views and curated activity packages, including various boat rides and cultural tours. The facilities will operate from January 13 to February 26, with booking details to be released soon on the UPSTDC website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024