Luxurious Accommodations Planned for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

In anticipation of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to construct a 300-bed deluxe dormitory in Prayagraj to accommodate pilgrims and tourists. This initiative, facilitated by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), seeks to enhance lodging with high-quality facilities.

The dormitory will consist of 50 tents, categorized by capacity: 20 tents with four beds each, 10 with six beds, and 20 with eight beds. Designed to meet the diverse needs of international tourists, VIPs, and general pilgrims, these tent cities are an integral part of the bigger picture for the event.

These deluxe tents, sized between 250 and 400 square feet, will offer air conditioning, premium bedding, bespoke interiors, and a suite of modern amenities. Guests can also enjoy river views and curated activity packages, including various boat rides and cultural tours. The facilities will operate from January 13 to February 26, with booking details to be released soon on the UPSTDC website.

(With inputs from agencies.)