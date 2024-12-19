Gujarat CM Approves Road Resurfacing and Launches Affordable Worker Housing

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved a budget of Rs 131 crore on Thursday for the resurfacing of five key roads in the state. These roads, covering a distance of 142 km, are significant as they connect the core infrastructure network, serving as vital supplementary routes for major projects under the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation.

The sanctioned amount includes Rs 27.75 crore for a 22.4 km stretch from Pethapur to Kherwa, Rs 18.02 crore for the 31.85 km Jamnagar to Verad road, and Rs 23.45 crore for a 24 km stretch from Nadiad to Khambhat. Additionally, Rs 19.98 crore has been allocated for 20.45 km from Chikhli to Dharampur and Rs 42.51 crore for the 43.50 km Bhuj to Mundra road.

Furthermore, CM Patel announced the commencement of temporary housing projects under the Shramik Basera Yojana in major cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, and Vadodara. These prefabricated units, equipped with essential amenities, will be available at Rs5 per day to registered construction workers. Upon completion, over 15,000 workers will benefit from improved living conditions.

