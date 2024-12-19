Left Menu

Gujarat CM Approves Road Resurfacing and Launches Affordable Worker Housing

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel sanctioned Rs 131 crore for resurfacing roads and launched affordable housing for construction workers. The projects, overseen by the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation, aim to improve connectivity and provide prefabricated housing units for the workforce, ensuring better living conditions and convenience near workplaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:49 IST
Gujarat CM Approves Road Resurfacing and Launches Affordable Worker Housing
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved a budget of Rs 131 crore on Thursday for the resurfacing of five key roads in the state. These roads, covering a distance of 142 km, are significant as they connect the core infrastructure network, serving as vital supplementary routes for major projects under the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation.

The sanctioned amount includes Rs 27.75 crore for a 22.4 km stretch from Pethapur to Kherwa, Rs 18.02 crore for the 31.85 km Jamnagar to Verad road, and Rs 23.45 crore for a 24 km stretch from Nadiad to Khambhat. Additionally, Rs 19.98 crore has been allocated for 20.45 km from Chikhli to Dharampur and Rs 42.51 crore for the 43.50 km Bhuj to Mundra road.

Furthermore, CM Patel announced the commencement of temporary housing projects under the Shramik Basera Yojana in major cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, and Vadodara. These prefabricated units, equipped with essential amenities, will be available at Rs5 per day to registered construction workers. Upon completion, over 15,000 workers will benefit from improved living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024