Acme Solar Powers Up Rajasthan with 1023 MW Solar Boost

Acme Solar announced on Thursday the successful commissioning of 1,023 MW of new solar capacity in Rajasthan. This achievement signifies a milestone in the company's commitment to expanding renewable energy resources across India.

The newly commissioned capacity includes four projects situated in Jaisalmer, rolled out on Wednesday according to the renewable energy giant. Each project contributes significantly to the overall energy mix.

Among the contributors, ACME Dhaulpur Powertech delivered 238 MW, ACME Deoghar Solar Power added 253 MW, ACME Phalodi Solar Energy contributed 260.05 MW, and ACME Raisar Solar Energy completed 272 MW. These initiatives position Acme Solar as a leading force within the top ten renewable energy companies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)