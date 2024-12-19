Agartala Gears Up for the 72nd NEC Plenary Session

Agartala is poised to host the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), commencing on December 20. This significant gathering will kick off with a pre-plenary technical session, followed by the main plenary on December 21. This marks the second occasion Agartala has hosted the plenary since 2008, highlighting its rising prominence in regional development discussions.

During the Pre-Plenary Thematic and Technical sessions, central ministries will present their developmental agendas for the North Eastern Region (NER), setting the stage for the main plenary. The main session, presided over by Union Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah, will also feature DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar. Key stakeholders from the region will engage in strategic discussions aimed at boosting the region's socio-economic growth.

Agartala's selection as the host city underscores its evolving role within the NEC's activities. Iconic venues such as Pragna Bhawan and Ujjayanta Palace are being decorated to welcome delegates. The District Magistrate, Vishal Kumar, has assured that comprehensive preparations are in place for the success of the sessions, which will include visits to the Bru settlement and other pivotal sites.

Vishal Kumar expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating the state's honor in hosting the session. He detailed the involvement of several high-profile leaders and emphasized the preparations made to showcase Tripura's cultural and traditional heritage. The Home Minister will conduct various assessments, including field inspections and important discussions, aimed at advancing Tripura's development.

The NEC, inaugurated by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1972, has played an essential role in fostering regional development. It has evolved from an advisory body to a key planning agency. The session reflects its commitment to regional growth, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the North Eastern Region as "Ashta Lakshmi." As the 72nd Plenary Session nears, all attention is on Agartala, where key discussions will shape the future of the northeastern states.

