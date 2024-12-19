Left Menu

Supreme Court Presses Punjab on Health Action for Farmer Leader's Hunger Strike

The Supreme Court has criticized Punjab's inadequate response to the health crisis of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader on a hunger strike for over 20 days. Despite initial resistance, state authorities have set up a makeshift hospital, although the court questions its sufficiency for medical intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:25 IST
Supreme Court Presses Punjab on Health Action for Farmer Leader's Hunger Strike
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday scrutinized the Punjab government for its lackluster efforts in addressing the health plight of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmers' leader who has been on a fast-unto-death for over 20 days. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan urged Punjab officials to deliver immediate medical care to Dallewal.

Emphasizing the need for non-coercive medical aid, the court highlighted the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) should receive attention without breaking his fast. Citing the example of Irom Sharmila, who fasted against the AFSPA for 16 years, Justice Bhuyan suggested hunger strikes can sustain under medical supervision.

Advocate General Gurminder Singh told the apex court about a meeting between Punjab officials and Dallewal, revealing a nearby facility called 'Haveli' has been converted into a hospital. Nonetheless, the bench expressed doubts about the adequacy of this make-shift hospital for substantial medical tests and interventions.

Concerns of physical clashes were raised if Dallewal was shifted forcibly, which Justice Kant refuted, highlighting the peaceful nature of the farmers' protest. He admonished state authorities for implying confrontational narratives.

Singh mentioned Dallewal's willingness to speak directly to the court in a virtual setting, an option Justice Kant welcomed post-recovery. The Supreme Court rescheduled the hearing to address ongoing concerns and emphasized constitutional responsibilities over the farmers' peaceful agitation.

The case stems from a challenge against the July 10th Punjab and Haryana High Court order, mandating the removal of highway barricades, initiated following the Haryana government's response to a farmers' march to Delhi in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024