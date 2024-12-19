Left Menu

Spanish Parliament Votes Down Energy Tax

Spain's parliament has voted against a temporary tax on energy firms, a defeat for the minority government planning to reintroduce it by decree. This tax is crucial for upcoming budget negotiations. Opposition includes both Catalan and Basque parties concerned over investment impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:39 IST
Spanish Parliament Votes Down Energy Tax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant setback for Spain's minority government, lawmakers on Thursday voted to eliminate a temporary tax on energy companies, although the government intends to reimpose the levy by decree. This 1.2% tax, targeting companies with a turnover of at least 1 billion euros, forms a crucial part of the government's strategy as it prepares to enter budget negotiations for the next year.

While Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero announced plans to approve the tax in the final cabinet meeting of the year set for Monday, achieving parliamentary confirmation could prove challenging. The tax's initial purpose was to alleviate cost-of-living pressures amid high profits for banks and energy companies driven by rising energy prices following the Ukraine war.

Opposition remains strong from Catalan separatists Junts, Basque nationalists PNV, and the conservative People's Party, due to concerns over investment impacts. Meanwhile, left-wing Podemos insists on extending the tax to commence budget talks, despite utility firms' warnings of jeopardizing 30 billion euros in renewable investments. The government faces pressure to either establish a permanent windfall tax or extend the temporary one, with Podemos support hinging on this fiscal approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024