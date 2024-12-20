Tragedy Strikes: Massive Fire in Jaipur Claims Lives and Injures Dozens

A catastrophic fire erupted in Jaipur on Friday, following a crash between a chemical-laden truck and an LPG-carrying tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. The inferno claimed the lives of at least four individuals and injured around 40 others. The fire swiftly spread to a nearby fuel pump in Bhankrota, causing extensive damage and chaos.

Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma visited the site and expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident. He assured that the government has set up a helpline and made arrangements to treat the injured. Sharma conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized the state's dedication to providing necessary aid.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who surveyed the fire site, affirmed the administration's efforts in ensuring medical treatment for the victims. Bairwa indicated that a dedicated unit has been formed to assist those affected, reflecting the government's commitment to managing the aftermath of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)