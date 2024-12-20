Left Menu

China's Stock Slump: Economic Woes and Policy Expectations

China's stocks declined for the second consecutive week, with the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices recording losses. Investors awaited Beijing's economic policy adjustments amid persistent deflationary pressure and weak economic fundamentals. The energy sector led declines, but tech shares gained due to U.S. developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:36 IST
China's Stock Slump: Economic Woes and Policy Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market experienced another week of decline as economic concerns overshadowed investors' confidence. The Shanghai Composite index fell by 0.06% to close at 3,368.07, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index lost 0.45%, marking a consecutive week of losses for these benchmarks.

Leading the downturn, energy shares slid after Sinopec projected China's oil consumption would peak by 2027. While sectors like consumer staples and healthcare also suffered, technology stocks showed resilience, boosted by reports involving U.S. regulatory developments and Nvidia's dealings.

Despite these challenges, the CSI 300 index has risen 16% this year, aiming to break a multi-year losing streak. Investors anticipate more policy interventions from Beijing to address economic fundamentals and boost market confidence, with the 2025 fiscal budget outlook presenting a more positive scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024