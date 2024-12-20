Left Menu

Ashoka Buildcon's Ambitious Green Hydrogen Venture in Bihar

Ashoka Buildcon plans a massive Rs 9,000 crore investment to establish a green hydrogen plant in Bihar. In partnership with the state government, the firm aims to use solar energy for hydrogen production, contributing to sustainable energy solutions. The initial phase is set for Begusarai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:26 IST
  • India

Ashoka Buildcon, a renowned construction engineering firm, is set to invest Rs 9,000 crore in a pioneering green hydrogen plant in Bihar. The announcement by COO of Renewable Energy, Mayank Sharma, was made during the Bihar Business Connect 2024 event this Friday.

The Maharashtra-based company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bihar state government to underscore its commitment to this substantial investment in clean energy. The proposed plant will harness a 1,250 MW solar project to generate green hydrogen via water electrolysis, marking a significant venture into renewable energy.

The first phase of the project is planned for Begusarai, with an expected completion timeline of up to two years from the clearance date. Ashoka Buildcon's ventures align with its diverse business interests, including highway construction, power distribution, and solar energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

