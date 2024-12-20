Yogi Adityanath Condemns Attacks on Hindu Sites, Calls for Global Peace
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denounced attacks on Hindu religious sites, citing a conspiracy to spread chaos, during a gathering in Ayodhya. He emphasized Sanatan Dharma's role in global peace and called for the protection of cultural heritage amid regional tensions.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed strong condemnation of the recent attacks on places of worship, including those in Bangladesh, highlighting an alleged conspiracy aimed at creating 'hell on earth.' The CM voiced these concerns while addressing a 'Katha program' of Peethadhishwar Sridharacharya Maharaj in Ayodhya.
The minister pointed to incidents in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan as evidence of a broader plot against Sanatan Dharma's sites of significance. Adityanath emphasized the seriousness of such acts, describing them as efforts to desecrate sacred spaces and disrupt peace.
At a concurrent event, the 'Ashtottarshat 108 Srimad Bhagwat Paath, Panch Narayan Mahayagya,' the CM reiterated that Sanatan Dharma holds the key to establishing world peace, urging for cultural preservation and environmental purification. His remarks follow a series of religious site inaugurations and rediscoveries across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayodhya Celebrates the 43rd Ramayan Mela: A Tribute to Lord Ram's Legacy
Political Tensions Rise in Ayodhya: SP Criticizes BJP Over Election Disruptions
Ayodhya turns into virtual fortress on 32nd anniversary of Babri demolition
"There should be peace between Hindus and Muslims": Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case
Heightened Security in Ayodhya and Sambhal Amid Babri Masjid Anniversary