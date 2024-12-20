Yogi Adityanath Condemns Attacks on Hindu Sites, Calls for Global Peace

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed strong condemnation of the recent attacks on places of worship, including those in Bangladesh, highlighting an alleged conspiracy aimed at creating 'hell on earth.' The CM voiced these concerns while addressing a 'Katha program' of Peethadhishwar Sridharacharya Maharaj in Ayodhya.

The minister pointed to incidents in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan as evidence of a broader plot against Sanatan Dharma's sites of significance. Adityanath emphasized the seriousness of such acts, describing them as efforts to desecrate sacred spaces and disrupt peace.

At a concurrent event, the 'Ashtottarshat 108 Srimad Bhagwat Paath, Panch Narayan Mahayagya,' the CM reiterated that Sanatan Dharma holds the key to establishing world peace, urging for cultural preservation and environmental purification. His remarks follow a series of religious site inaugurations and rediscoveries across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)