Kremlin Condemns G7 Sanction Threats on Russian Oil

The Kremlin has issued a stark warning against proposed G7 sanctions targeting Russia's oil industry, asserting that such moves could destabilize the global energy market.

According to Bloomberg News, the G7 is contemplating a more stringent approach, potentially replacing the current price cap on Russian oil with a ban or lowering the cap from $60 to $40 per barrel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed concerns over these alternatives, noting potential risks to international energy stability and affirming Russia's intent to mitigate any adverse consequences.

