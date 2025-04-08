The 'Victory Rocket,' a Soyuz-2.1a launched from Baikonur, Kazakhstan, marks a notable milestone commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II's end. Scheduled by Roscosmos and reported by state media, it embarks on a mission to the ISS with renowned crew members on board.

This launch, televised on Russian channels, transpired at 5.47 GMT. Within minutes, the craft reached orbit, scheduled to dock with the ISS's Russian segment at 9:04 am GMT. The trio, including NASA's Jonathan Kim and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, plans a 245-day stay.

NASA spokespersons highlight Jonathan Kim's dual expertise as a Navy SEAL and physician. Ryzhikov, with an aviation background, and Zubritsky, on his inaugural journey, represent a stellar mix of experience. This mission, intertwining US and Russian expertise, underscores possibilities in space cooperation amid geopolitical climates.

The mission's symbolic insignias mark pivotal anniversaries: 60 years since the initial spacewalk and 50 years post the Apollo-Soyuz collaboration. Roscosmos anticipates enhanced relations through potential public-private ventures, reinforced by Russian diplomat Sergey Ryabkov's statements on space diplomacy.

As Baikonur sees an influx of 2,500 spectators, this launch represents more than scientific aspirations; it symbolizes international unity in space exploration, carrying hopes for innovation both off and on Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)