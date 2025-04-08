Russian Rocket Launches Multinational Crew to ISS
A Soyuz rocket launched from Baikonur carrying NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim and Russians Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky to the ISS. Docking is expected at 0904 GMT.
MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - A Soyuz rocket launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying a crew of three—a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts—toward the International Space Station (ISS).
The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft includes onboard American astronaut Jonathan Kim, alongside Russians Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky. This multinational mission underlines the ongoing collaboration between Russia's Roscosmos and NASA.
The space mission is scheduled to dock at the ISS at 0904 GMT, marking another significant step in international space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
