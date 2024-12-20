Government Hosts Roadshow to Unveil India's Offshore Mineral Wealth

The government will organize a roadshow in Porbandar, Gujarat this Saturday, highlighting the sale of offshore mineral blocks to boost the country's undersea mineral exploration efforts.

This initiative aims to unlock undersea mineral wealth within India's Exclusive Economic Zone. Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao will chair the event, with participation from industry leaders and dignitaries.

Key presentations will be made by SBICAPS, MSTC, and the Geological Survey of India, detailing the auction process, advanced e-auction platform, and the mineral prospects of identified offshore blocks along Gujarat's coastline, particularly crucial for the cement and construction sectors.

