Left Menu

Government Hosts Roadshow to Unveil India's Offshore Mineral Wealth

The Indian government is organizing a roadshow in Porbandar, Gujarat to promote the sale of offshore mineral blocks. The event aims to explore the country's undersea mineral resources and will be led by Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao with key industry stakeholders participating. Presentations will highlight auction processes and mineral potentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:19 IST
Government Hosts Roadshow to Unveil India's Offshore Mineral Wealth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government will organize a roadshow in Porbandar, Gujarat this Saturday, highlighting the sale of offshore mineral blocks to boost the country's undersea mineral exploration efforts.

This initiative aims to unlock undersea mineral wealth within India's Exclusive Economic Zone. Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao will chair the event, with participation from industry leaders and dignitaries.

Key presentations will be made by SBICAPS, MSTC, and the Geological Survey of India, detailing the auction process, advanced e-auction platform, and the mineral prospects of identified offshore blocks along Gujarat's coastline, particularly crucial for the cement and construction sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024