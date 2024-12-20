Left Menu

Global Market Turmoil Sends Indian Indices Plummeting

Both Sensex and Nifty indices saw a significant drop, falling by about 1.5%, following the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Amidst global market sell-offs, Tech Mahindra and other major stocks faced declines while JSW Steel saw gains. The selloff included sales by Foreign Institutional Investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:58 IST
Global Market Turmoil Sends Indian Indices Plummeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sensex and Nifty indices nosedived by approximately 1.5% on Friday, marking a decline for the fifth consecutive session, as global markets reacted to the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish signals.

The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 prominent stocks, plummeted 1,176.46 points to close at 78,041.59. Earlier in the day, it fell further to 77,874.59, a drop of 1,343.46 points.

Notable losers in the Sensex included Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank, while JSW Steel emerged as a notable gainer amidst a broader sell-off driven by Foreign Institutional Investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024