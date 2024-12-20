Global Market Turmoil Sends Indian Indices Plummeting
Both Sensex and Nifty indices saw a significant drop, falling by about 1.5%, following the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. Amidst global market sell-offs, Tech Mahindra and other major stocks faced declines while JSW Steel saw gains. The selloff included sales by Foreign Institutional Investors.
The Sensex and Nifty indices nosedived by approximately 1.5% on Friday, marking a decline for the fifth consecutive session, as global markets reacted to the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish signals.
The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 prominent stocks, plummeted 1,176.46 points to close at 78,041.59. Earlier in the day, it fell further to 77,874.59, a drop of 1,343.46 points.
Notable losers in the Sensex included Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank, while JSW Steel emerged as a notable gainer amidst a broader sell-off driven by Foreign Institutional Investors.
